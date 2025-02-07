Cleveland Cavaliers interested in Ben Simmons if he becomes free agent, source says

According to an ESPN report, the Brooklyn Nets are planning to buy out Ben Simmons's contract, which means he would become a free agent.

A source told News 5's Camryn Justice that the Cleveland Cavaliers are among the many teams that are interested in signing Simmons if he does become a free agent.

This season, Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 25 minutes per game.

The Cavs have been making moves this season and currently hold the best record in the NBA.

They plan on making a run during the playoffs and have added depth to the roster, including trading for swingman De’Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavs’ new addition will join three All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, as well as Jarrett Allen, who arguably should have been an All-Star.

Earlier this week, every player on the team attended Max Strus's charity event.

