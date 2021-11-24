Cleveland Cavaliers players spread holiday cheer at Boys & Girls Club in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens stopped by the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio in Garfield Heights to spread some holiday cheer.

The players lent a helping hand loading vehicles with items to make a bountiful Thanksgiving feast, including turkeys and pies.

One-hundred families received all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal.

