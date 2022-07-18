CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers revealed their new uniforms for the 2022-2023 season.

The Association (white), Icon (wine) and Statement (black) uniforms will be used on a rotational basis in the upcoming season. Each features a different logo as well, which was created to represent a “young and talented team defining a new era for the franchise,” according to a press release from the team.

The new look relates back to the early 1980s and features some of the details from the 2003-2010 uniforms as well.

The white is the Association uniform, the wine is the Icon uniform and the black is the Jordan-branded Statement uniform. pic.twitter.com/6qceWzUQqL — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 18, 2022

Cleveland Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, will be the patch partner for the upcoming season as well.

The Statement jersey features a Jordan-branded logo on the top left shoulder. The Icon lineup has the Larry O’Brien trophy patch embroidered into the uniform to represent the 2016 NBA Championship.

Fans and media reacted to the jersey reveal on Twitter.

While I’m still not crazy about the new word mark/script, #Cavs get an A+ for the clean simplicity and details incorporated in their new unis. Love them finally embracing wine and gold which is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 18, 2022

Wow, nice practice jerseys! 👍🏻 https://t.co/EjvME57V4Q — Honest Jarrett Allen Fan (@RealJarretAllen) July 18, 2022

