Cleveland Cavaliers sign F Dean Wade to 3-year contract extension, agents confirm on Saturday

Frank Franklin II | Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) shoot during first half NBA game action against Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday Nov. 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 7:22 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 19:43:06-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers signed forward Dean Wade to a three-year contract extension for $18.5 million, his agents confirmed to News 5 on Saturday.

During the 2021-2022 season, Wade produced 5.3 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. He also averaged 2.9 rebounds per game and 1 assist per game.

The Kansas State product was picked up in a two-way contract in 2019. The 2022-2023 season marks his third year with the Cavaliers.

Extending Wade's contract comes weeks after the blockbuster trade deal trading forward Larui Markkanen, guard Collin Sexton, forward Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick-swaps for point guard Donovan Mitchell.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the deal.

