Cleveland Cavaliers sign F Dean Wade to 3-year contract extension, agents confirm on Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers signed forward Dean Wade to a three-year contract extension for $18.5 million, his agents confirmed to News 5 on Saturday.

During the 2021-2022 season, Wade produced 5.3 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. He also averaged 2.9 rebounds per game and 1 assist per game.

The Kansas State product was picked up in a two-way contract in 2019. The 2022-2023 season marks his third year with the Cavaliers.

Extending Wade's contract comes weeks after the blockbuster trade deal trading forward Larui Markkanen, guard Collin Sexton, forward Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick-swaps for point guard Donovan Mitchell.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the deal.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.