Cleveland Cavaliers sign forward Tre Scott from Cleveland Charge to 10-day contract

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Tre Scott to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception, which allows the team to exceed the 15-man maximum roster when four players are out due to injuries or COVID protocols.

Standing at 6 feet, 8 inches, Scott has appeared in 10 games this season for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ owned and operated NBA G League affiliate.

He has averaged 14.1 points, 6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals.

He has appeared in five games for the Cavaliers during the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Scott attended the University of Cincinnati from 2016-2020.

