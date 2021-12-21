Cleveland Cavaliers sign Justin Anderson and Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Justin Anderson and center Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts via the NBA’s hardship exception, which allows the team to exceed the 15-man maximum roster when four players are out due to injuries or COVID protocols.

Standing at 6 feet, 6 inches, Anderson appeared in 11 games, all starts, for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Anderson also played five NBA seasons from 2015 to 2020 with Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Brooklyn.

He was drafted No. 21 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

Standing at 7 feet, 2 inches, Kornet has appeared in 10 games, all starts, this season for the Maine Celtics, the NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics. He averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

He has played four NBA seasons from 2017 to 2021 with New York, Chicago and Boston, including last season appearing in 31 games with the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics.

