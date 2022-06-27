NEW YORK, — Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love and Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock tied the knot during a ceremony at the New York City Public Library on Saturday, according to PEOPLE.

"The city is so much a part of our story, and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model and entrepreneur told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

Bock and Love wore custom-made Ralph Lauren. All the guests were asked to wear black and white for a “Great-Gatsby-inspired ball.”

"My dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding dress," Bock told PEOPLE.

The couple ditched tradition, arriving at the venue together and even getting ready together.

After the ceremony and reception, guests continued the party at the Bryant Park Hotel’s Celon Lounge.

The couple met in 2016 after a photo shoot in New York with the same photographer who introduced them. In January 2021, Love and Bock announced their engagement on Instagram.

Instead of wedding gifts, the couple requested donations be made to the Kevin Love Fund, which focuses on breaking the stigma around mental health.

