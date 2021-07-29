Cleveland native, New York restaurant owner celebrating Cavs draft in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Andy Zehnal is from Cleveland but has made a home for himself in Brooklyn, New York. Even miles away, Zehnal has kept his home close to his heart, and his Cleveland sports fandom hasn't waned a bit.

"I live here in Brooklyn, New York, from Cleveland, Ohio. Cavaliers fan. Let's go Cavs," Zehnal said.

The Cleveland native turned New Yorker has been in the Big Apple-area for around 20 years, in that time partnering in the Littleneck restaurant—an establishment that has roots all the way back here in the 216 thanks to Zehnal.

And as the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to add new talent to the roster in the 2021 NBA Draft, holding the No. 3 overall pick, Zehnal gets a little piece of home in his current city as the draft takes place in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Zehnal will watch the 2021 NBA Draft from his adopted home in Brooklyn Thursday night, hoping that whoever the Cavs select can be the piece they need to take the next step in the rebuild process.

"I would love to see them be competitive again. Not that they're not competitive, but since LeBron [James] split, it would be nice to build them back up," Zehnal said.

