Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Dean Wade agrees to 4-year, $39 million contract with 76ers, ESPN reports

Pelicans Cavaliers Basketball
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade reacts before an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Cleveland, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Pelicans Cavaliers Basketball
Posted

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has agreed to contract terms with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Negotiations were finalized Tuesday night for a four-year, $39 million deal, Charania reported.

Wade joined the Cavs as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Additionally, Charania reported that former Cavs guard Keon Ellis agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Here's how to get News 5 back on DIRECTV