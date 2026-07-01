Dean Wade agrees to 4-year, $39 million contract with 76ers, ESPN reports

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has agreed to contract terms with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Negotiations were finalized Tuesday night for a four-year, $39 million deal, Charania reported.

Wade joined the Cavs as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Additionally, Charania reported that former Cavs guard Keon Ellis agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets.