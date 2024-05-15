Donovan Mitchell missing 2nd straight game with calf strain

BOSTON — The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering a must-win road game against the Boston Celtics, who currently hold a 3-1 series lead. However, they'll have to do so without star guard Donovan Mitchell, who will miss his second straight playoff game with an injury.

Mitchell entered Game 4 listed as questionable with a left calf strain and was ruled out before tip-off. The Cavs were also down Jarett Allen, who has been sidelined with a rib injury since Game 4 of the series against the Orlando Magic.

Still, the Cavs fought hard, and in the fourth quarter they were down just one point. The Celtics closed the game out and took the 3-1 lead inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Back on the road and playing at TD Garden on Wednesday night, the Cavs will look to continue that fight without Mitchell, who has once again been ruled out with the calf strain.

Allen will also remain out for the matchup.

As for Caris LeVert, who has been an impactful force off the bench, he was also ruled out for Wednesday's game. LeVert entered Game 5 listed as questionable with a bone bruise in his knee.

With Mitchell and LeVert both out, Dean Wade will be getting the start.

Game 5 tips off at 7 p.m.