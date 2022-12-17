Donovan 'Spida' Mitchell makes crowd go wild, dropping 41 points in win over Pacers

CLEVELAND — The “fourth quarter Cavaliers” woke up and secured a win over the Indiana Pacers Friday night, 118-112.

It was a lackadaisical start for the Cavs in the first three quarters with the Pacers holding a double-digit lead throughout. They were consistently making shots and the Cavs gave up many turnovers.

But one player kept the same rhythm throughout the night, the guard known as "Spida"—Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell made the net “swoosh" every time he made a shot and the fans felt it, especially in the fourth quarter. Mitchell was nearly unstoppable from three, aided by jump shots and intense layups.

Fellow guard Darius Garland had 10 assists, with half of them to Mitchell.

In the fourth quarter with the Cavs still down by a few points, the pressure was on Mitchell. Showing off his impressive shooting, Mitchell made a three around the six-minute mark which brought the score to 108-105. Then he followed with a made free throw and layup. Evan Mobley put up a three right after and Mitchell matched Mobley with another three, giving the Cavs a two-point lead.

The rest of the shots that the Cavs notched to put them even further ahead were free throws and Mitchell happened to contribute to those as well. At the line, the “MVP” chants for Mitchell rang through the arena.

Mitchell ended with a whopping 41 points and three assists. Garland notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists in addition to six rebounds.

Next up, the Cavs will play the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this week—this time at home— Saturday night at Rocket Mortage FieldHouse.

