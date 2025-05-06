Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Here's how to watch the Cavs take on the Pacers in Game 2

Pacers Cavaliers Basketball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) defends in the second half during Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Pacers Cavaliers Basketball
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs is underway, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take on the Indiana Pacers Tuesday evening for Game 2 after losing Game 1.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

You can watch the game on TNT or listen on 100.7 WMMS. The game is also available to stream on MAX.

Tickets cost as low as $60 if you want to attend in person.

Tune in tonight to News 5 at 6 as Clay LePard reveals why the Cavs have a true "home court" advantage at Rocket Arena.

The Cavs lost 121-112 in a stunning Game 1 loss.

Cavs drop Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semifinals to Pacers, 121-112

RELATED: Cavs drop Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semifinals to Pacers, 121-112

Tonight, Cleveland may be forced to play without three of their top players, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and DeAndre Hunter, due to injuries.

@news5cleveland

The Cavs are listing forward and Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and swingman De'Andre Hunter as questionable for Game 2 after sustaining injuries on Sunday.

♬ original sound - news5cleveland

The three are all listed as questionable for Tuesday's game.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.