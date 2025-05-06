Here's how to watch the Cavs take on the Pacers in Game 2

CLEVELAND — Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs is underway, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take on the Indiana Pacers Tuesday evening for Game 2 after losing Game 1.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

You can watch the game on TNT or listen on 100.7 WMMS. The game is also available to stream on MAX.

Tickets cost as low as $60 if you want to attend in person.

Tune in tonight to News 5 at 6 as Clay LePard reveals why the Cavs have a true "home court" advantage at Rocket Arena.

The Cavs lost 121-112 in a stunning Game 1 loss.

Cavs drop Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semifinals to Pacers, 121-112

RELATED: Cavs drop Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semifinals to Pacers, 121-112

Tonight, Cleveland may be forced to play without three of their top players, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and DeAndre Hunter, due to injuries.

@news5cleveland The Cavs are listing forward and Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and swingman De'Andre Hunter as questionable for Game 2 after sustaining injuries on Sunday. ♬ original sound - news5cleveland

The three are all listed as questionable for Tuesday's game.