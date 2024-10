A few days after the Cleveland Guardians season ended, the Cavaliers are giving fans something to be excited about.

The Cavs kicked off their season Wednesday night in Toronto against the Raptors.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game:



TV: Games will air on FanDuel Sports Network.

Radio: Listen to the games on WTAM 1100 or 106.9 FM.

RELATED: Raptors host the Cavaliers for season opener