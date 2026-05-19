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How to watch the Cavs take on the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Cavaliers Pistons Basketball
Duane Burleson/AP Photo/Duane Burleson
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Cavaliers Pistons Basketball
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The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road tonight in New York to take on the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

You can watch the game on ESPN or FuboTV or listen to it on 100.7 FM WMMS.

Game 1 tips off Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York, with Game 2 set for Thursday night. The series then shifts back to Cleveland on Saturday night at Rocket Arena.

The Cavaliers last reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018, adding even more excitement and energy surrounding this year’s postseason push.

To help fans celebrate, the Cavaliers are hosting an official away game watch party at Rocket Arena.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for both watch parties. Fans will watch the games live on Rocket Arena’s Humongotron while enjoying live entertainment, giveaways, photo opportunities and on-court activations.

READ MORE: Cavs watch parties return to Rocket Arena

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