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How to watch the Cavs take on the Pistons in Game 6

Cavaliers Pistons Basketball
Duane Burleson/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden goes to the basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half in Game 5 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Cavaliers Pistons Basketball
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The Cleveland Cavaliers series against the Detroit Pistons resumes Wednesday night with Game 6 at Rocket Arena.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., and you can watch on Prime Video or listen on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

The Cavs are leading the series 3-2 after winning in overtime during Game 5, marking their first road win in the 2026 Playoffs.

Friday night will determine whether a Game 7 is necessary or the Cavs will move on to Round 3.

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