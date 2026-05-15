How to watch the Cavs take on the Pistons in Game 6

The Cleveland Cavaliers series against the Detroit Pistons resumes Wednesday night with Game 6 at Rocket Arena.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., and you can watch on Prime Video or listen on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

The Cavs are leading the series 3-2 after winning in overtime during Game 5, marking their first road win in the 2026 Playoffs.

Friday night will determine whether a Game 7 is necessary or the Cavs will move on to Round 3.