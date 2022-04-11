How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers play in their first playoff game in 4 years

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be playing in their first playoff game since 2018 when LeBron James was on the team.

Cleveland, the No. 8 seed, will be traveling to New York to face the No. 7 seed Brooklyn Nets.

On TV

The game will air at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Streaming

The game will be streamed for free in "TNT Overtime" on the NBA app. Click here for information on downloading the NBA app.

The game may also be viewed on streaming service subscriptions that include live TV, such as YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Check with your streaming service for details.

Radio

You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100.

The winner of the game will secure the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and play against the Boston Celtics.

The loser of the game will face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets game on Friday.

Cleveland is 1-3 against the Nets this season.

