'I’m not here without her': Donovan Mitchell represents Panamanian roots for Noche Latina

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers held Noche Latina, a night honoring Latin heritage, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday for their game against the New York Knicks.

Guard Donovan Mitchell, who is Panamanian, represented his own Latin roots.

“To have a night where you're honored, it’s great to be a part of that," said Mitchell.

Mitchell spoke about the importance of his grandmother, the first-generation American-Panamanian member of his family.

“I’m not here without her. For her to take that risk, not knowing any English, coming over here and laying foundation,” said Mitchell.

He mentioned how his Panamanian chain, which he’s known for wearing, is in honor of his grandma.

In addition to Mitchell's heritage, Spanish play-by-play commentator Rafael Hernández-Brito was given the honor to announce the starting lineup in Spanish.

The halftime show featured a Latin performance by the Cavaliers dance team.

