Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade ruled out for Cavs 3-game road trip

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson and forward Dean Wade were ruled out on Sunday for the team's upcoming three-game road trip.

According to the Cavs, Tyson is dealing with a left great toe bone bruise, and Wade is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

The road trip includes stops in Utah, L.A. and the Golden State.

Both players will stay in Cleveland to receive treatment and rehabilitation, the team said.

The Cavs are coming off a strong win against the Miami Heat after Jarrett Allen returned from a knee injury.

Jarrett Allen returns for game against Heat following knee injury

RELATED: 'What we were missing': Jarrett Allen returns for game against Heat following knee injury