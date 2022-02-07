Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Rajon Rondo light up Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in comeback win over Pacers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Indiana Pacers 98-85 and gave their newest member, Caris LeVert, a preview of what he has to look forward to after being traded from the Pacers just before tip off. But the game wasn't a lock until three players stepped up and helped turn things around.

In the first quarter, the Cavs only mustered up 12 points and only hit a double digit score with less than a minute left in the quarter, meanwhile giving up 27 points to the Pacers. Things picked up a bit in the second quarter, but still, the Cavs entered the second half with an 11-point deficit.

Cue Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Rajon Rondo.

Kevin Love rains 3s

Love recorded 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals, shooting 6-15 from the field and nailing four of his eight three point attempts.

Nine of Love's 19 points came in a crucial fourth quarter that saw the Cavs rally together and turn their deficit into a comfortable lead.

He also dropped the dime of the night, sending the ball to Cedi Osman on a behind-the-back pass that led to an impressive Osman three.

Cedi Osman sets records

Speaking of Osman, he put up 22 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal while shooting 8-16 from the field and 4-10 from three.

All of Osman's points came in the second half—a half that electrified the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In the fourth quarter alone, Osman put up 18 points—marking the most points he has ever scored in a single period of his career. But that wasn't the only record Osman set. His 18 points also made him the first Cavs player to score 18 or more points in a single quarter since LeBron James on April 6, 2018.

Osman wasn't alone in providing offense off the bench for the Cavs Sunday night.

Rajon Rondo dishes double-double

Rondo also put on a show off the bench, putting up 15 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and a steal. Rondo's points matched a season high and his assists set a season record for himself.

With Rondo's contributions, added to Love and Osman's efforts Sunday, the Cavs became the only NBA team in the last 30 years to have three players with more than 15 points and more than five assists off the bench in the same game.

Adding to the efforts of the bench, Jarrett Allen put up a double-double of his own with 15 points and 17 rebounds, in addition to two blocks.

Rookie Evan Mobley had a game-high of three blocks to add to his nine points, while Dean Wade put up 10 points and five rebounds while shooting 4-7 from the field.

Overcoming a 20-point deficit, the Cavs notched their biggest comeback win of the season.

With a 33-21 record, the Cavs are back in the No. 3 spot in the East, just under the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. They'll look for their third straight win on Wednesday as they take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FIeldHouse.

