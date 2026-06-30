LeBron James leaving Lakers, reports state

According to a report from ESPN, LeBron James has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he will not return next season.

LeBron has played in the league for 24 years, and the last eight with the Lakers.

He was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

LeBron helped the Cavs get their first championship in 2016.

The team recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

Members of Cavs 2016 team reflect on the 10-year anniversary of championship

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With free agency beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m., we may learn where he's making his next stop in the next few days.