'Let 'Em Know': Cavaliers show they're for real with comeback win over Celtics

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are back.

On Saturday, taking on the Boston Celtics in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavs showcased their grittiness and ability to rally around each other even with a depleted roster as they came back from behind to start a new win streak and boost their record to 9-5 on the season.

Darius Garland and rookie Evan Mobley lead the Cavaliers with Garland posting 22 points and six assists and Mobley putting up 19 points, nine rebounds, two steals and a block.

Mobley's defense has helped the Cavs tremendously over the past several games, holding their opponents to under 100 points in each of the last three games. He's excelled on both sides of the court all season, playing well in the post and showing off his shooting ability along the perimeter and from the three as well.

"He's been huge all year," Garland said after the game. "He came out with some big buckets and helped us get this win."

The Cavs were down 19 points as late as the third quarter, but thanks to Mobley and Garland—as well as Jarrett Allen, Cedi Osman and Ricky Rubio, who has proven to be a massively productive addition to the Cavs—Cleveland rallied back to get the 91-89 win over the Celtics.

Rubio posted 16 points, seven assists and a steal Saturday while Osman scored all nine of his points in crunch time, helping the Cavs work their way back from the 19 point deficit and take the lead in the fourth quarter.

For the Celtics, Dennis Schröder lead with 28 points with Jayson Tatum putting up 21 points and Grant Williams putting up 11.

Cleveland is still down Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen, who are working to come back from the NBA's health and safety protocols, as well as Collin Sexton, who is out with a torn meniscus, and Lamar Stevens, who is out with an ankle sprain. Despite losing some of their key players, the Cavs have been able to drum up enough defense and fight hard offensively to keep the wins coming.

The Cavs have won six of their last seven games. Barking on the sidelines and in the locker room, the Cavs aren't shying away from any challenge, hyping each other up and playing for each other night in and night out.

"It was the mental and physical toughness, it was the bond our guys have built to not disappoint each other," head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game, "It was on full display tonight...there was a collective spirit that refused to allow us to lose tonight."

The Cavs are playing like a playoff caliber team 14 games into the season, and they aren't even fully healthy. With Garland's playmaking ability, Rubio's steady presence off the bench, Mobley's already incredibly versed skill set and Allen's pure dominance, the Cavaliers have created an identity and they've all bought in.

"Let 'em know, we're here," Garland said after the game.

That statement—Let 'Em Know—is the Cavs' slogan for this season, and it's on full display.

Now, 14 games into the season, everyone should know that the Cavs are here—and here to win.

RELATED: Rookie Evan Mobley showcases his many talents in Cavs' 98-78 win over Pistons

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.