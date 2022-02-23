Olmsted Falls native Mike Gansey promoted to general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are promoting assistant general manager and Northeast Ohio native Mike Gansey to general manager to fill the void left by Koby Altman who was promoted to president of Basketball Operations in January.

Gansey was appointed the position of assistant general manager in July 2017. Hired by the Cavs organization in 2011, the 39-year-old will continue assisting Altman in scouting and personnel decisions while increasing his role in the Cavaliers draft preparations and logistics, the organization said Wednesday.

Prior to joining the Cavaliers, he was the general manager for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively-owned NBA G League team. He earned the 2016-17 NBA G League Executive of the Year award.

During the time he held a leadership role in the Charge’s front office for five season, from 2012-2017, his teams reached the playoffs in each of the five seasons.

A native of Olmsted Falls, Gansey was a three-time All-State player at Olmsted Falls High schools. He was named the state’s Division II Player of the Year as a senior, finishing second in Mr. Ohio Basketball voting behind LeBron James.

“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” said Altman. “His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland. I could not think of a better person to work alongside as we continue building this team toward sustainable success.”

