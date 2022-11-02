Records the Cavaliers have broken so far in the season

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers are on a 5-win streak, having beat the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, and just recently the New York Knicks.

Aside from the team wins, players have also been breaking NBA records and personal records.

In Chicago, Donovan Mitchell became the first player in franchise history to start the season off with back-to-back-to-back 30-point games. In the season opener against the Toronto Raptors, Mitchell dropped 31 points and versus the Bulls, he had 32 points.

For the Cavaliers' home opener versus the Washington Wizards, Mitchell broke another franchise record. He broke Cleveland Cavaliers legend Austin Carr's record for most points combined in the first three games of the season; Mitchell reached 100 points.

At home against the Orlando Magic, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen were the talk of the night. Mobley dominated the floor by using his height to his advantage and managed to make some pretty impressive dunks and blocks throughout the night. Jarrett Allen became the only active NBA player aged 25 or younger to reach 3,000 career rebounds.

Mobley and Allen were the two leading scorers as well.

In Boston versus the Celtics, the Cavaliers had more of a challenge. Both teams were going back and forth all four quarters. Celtics forward's Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown dropped 32 points each, putting up a fight to win in overtime. But the Cavs ultimately took the win, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert both had 41 points - combining for 82 points. It was the most ever made by a Cavs backcourt in a regular season game.

And just two days ago, the Cavs took on the New York Knicks. Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade and Kevin Love broke the NBA record for the most threes ever made by a trio; in total they had 22 three-pointers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be on a roll, and everyone is excited about this team. Even though the Cavs are still without their two starting players: Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland, they have adjusted to the change and it's working in their favor.

The Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse tonight at 7:30 p.m.

