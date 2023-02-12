SIX STRAIGHT: Cavaliers continue winning streak after beating Chicago Bulls 97-89

CLEVELAND — After trailing the Chicago Bulls for three quarters, the Cavaliers were able to finish off the Bulls in the fourth. A sixth win for Cleveland, just after beating the New Orlean Pelicans less than 24 hours before.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Chicago was up 74-69 when Jarrett Allen came down the middle and dunked followed by Donovan Mitchell putting up a jump shot that brought the game to a one-point difference.

Toward the half of the fourth quarter, Chicago had numerous fouls and many turnovers. The Cavs took advantage and scored those easy free throws. Mitchell and Allen led the team to the win and closed off the Bulls with minutes to go. They stayed consistent and played smart offensively.

"JA going out there doing his thing, he's the anchor of our defense back there. And offensively you see what he's doing— euro-steps, dunking on everybody. It's great to see JA hooping", Mitchell said about Allen.

The Cavs overall played some strong defense and were able to assist each other perfectly after steals.

Keeping you on the edge of your seat for this one...



TUNE IN FOR THE FINAL 12:

📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/d6BxRqeDxY — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 12, 2023

Mitchell was the leading scorer, going double-double with 29 points, ten rebounds, and six assists.

Allen, once again, went double-double with 23 points and ten rebounds–his fourth straight game with 20+ points. He shot 76% from the field.

The Cavs have found that momentum to keep the streak going.

"It's a special thing they've got brewing in that locker room", said J.B Bickerstaff.

The Cavaliers will host the San Antonio Spurs Monday night at 7 p.m.

