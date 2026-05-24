Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sit courtside for Cavs-Knicks Game 3 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — We know that the celebrities roll deep in New York City when the Knicks take the court, but on Saturday inside Rocket Arena, the stars came out for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Knicks—including Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce and his soon-to-be wife, global music sensation Taylor Swift.

Kelce, wearing a Cavs hat, and Swift got a front row view of Kelce's hometown team.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is no stranger to supporting the Cavs, who have also supported him as recently as 2024 with a sold-out bobblehead night.

Fans cheer Kelce brothers at Cavaliers sold-out bobblehead night

RELATED: Fans cheer Kelce brothers at Cavaliers sold-out bobblehead night

Swift claims New York City as an "adopted home" of sorts after moving there back in 2014, so she has an added connection to the teams on the court.

The couple are reportedely set to get married in July after getting engaged last August.

Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, gives in-depth look on son's engagement to Taylor Swift

RELATED: Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, says the couple got engaged almost 2 weeks ago