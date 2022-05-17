Watch
Woman files for protective order against Cavs' Rajon Rondo

Posted at 10:06 PM, May 16, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has filed for an emergency protective order against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo and alleges the former Kentucky star brandished a gun and threatened her life.

News outlets report the woman alleges Rondo “became enraged” last week during a confrontation and filed for the EPO on Friday in Jefferson County Family Court.

She says in the EPO that Rondo then went outside and knocked over the trash cans, stomped on the landscaping lights and drove his car onto the lawn.

Rondo returned and beat on a window with a gun before giving the gun to former Louisville Metro Police interim chief Yvette Gentry and leaving.

