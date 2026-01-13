Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter Weather Advisory issued for 4 Northeast Ohio counties starting Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties starting Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory.jpg

The following counties will be under this advisory from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday:

  • Ashtabula
  • Cuyahoga
  • Geauga
  • Lake

A cold front will move through Northeast Ohio during the mid to late morning on Wednesday. This front will usher in much colder air during the late morning into the afternoon. So anticipate temperatures to be falling through the afternoon.

11 AM Wednesday.jpg

Rain ahead of the cold front will then change over to snow showers by lunchtime on Wednesday. Winds will be gusty, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph as the colder air moves in. This will bring slick roadways, visibility concerns and accumulations throughout the afternoon.

3 PM Wednesday.jpg

Snowfall totals will be 1 to 3 inches for most areas by the end of Wednesday, but higher amounts will be possible across the Snowbelt.

Snow Thru Wednesday.jpg

Lake effect snow will ramp up during the second half of the evening on Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring more accumulations to the snowbelt on Thursday.

Click here to view our interactive radar.

