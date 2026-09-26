Browns, Cavaliers stars attend Walsh Jesuit-Archbishop Hoban game

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — What started out as a tweet from Browns rookie KC Concepcion turned into a star studded affair at the Walsh Jesuit-Arch Bishop Hoban football game.

Concepcion was on the sidelines at Walsh Jesuit High School Friday night, and was far from alone. He linked up with another Cleveland pro athlete that is no stranger to being out at high school sporting events: Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell.

“I had posted a story about Friday Night Lights in Cleveland, and then Donovan Mitchell had replied to me on Twitter, and then you know now we're here,” Concepcion, who had met Mitchell for the first time Friday night said. “I plan to do more this around the community.”

Concepcion brought along his fellow rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston, while Mitchell has James Harden, Tyrese Proctor and Thomas Bryant with him on the Warriors sideline.

“It never gets old, Mitchell said. “I think we have an obligation and a duty as pro athletes, to not just hoop and do what we do, but to you know have an impact. And this is just one of the ways that I try to do it as much as we can. And I get joy out of it too watching these games”

Mitchell is more than happy to show out for the city the way they show out for all its pro sports teams.

“For KC to show up, for our guys to show up, that's what it's all about," Mitchell said.