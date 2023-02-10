Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam in discussions to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are in talks to add another team, in a different sport, to their portfolio, entering discussions to buy a stake in the Milwaukee Bucks NBA franchise, a source familiar with the situation confirmed.

The discussions are being made through the Haslam Sports Group, the couple's organization that owns the Browns and Columbus Crew MLS franchises.

The Haslams bought the Browns in 2012 and in 2018 finalized their agreement to buy the Crew. Haslam Sports Group also manages properties including FirstEnergy Stadium and Lower.com Field, the Historic Crew Stadium, OhioHealth Performance Center and CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

According to initial reporting of the discussions from Sportico and The Athletic, the purchase would be of Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks, which is about about 25% of the team.

Haslam Sports Group declined to comment at this time.

