PHOTOS: Browns lose to Bengals 17-16 in home opener

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders (35) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) breaks a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Oren Burks (42) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks up at a replay during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 7 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) celebrates in in the end zone after catching a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle, right, intercepts a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next