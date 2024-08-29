Browns Season Preview Special Thursday at 8 PM

Tonight on the Browns Season Preview Special, Jon Doss, Jerod Cherry, Hanford Dixon and Nathan Zegura break down the initial 53-man roster and where the Browns stand headed into their Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

It airs from 8-9 p.m. on News 5.

The show will also feature interviews by Camryn Justice and exclusive coverage of Browns players as they gear up for the 2024 season.

Some good news – the Browns are getting healthier by the day. Denzel Ward returned to practice this week from the concussion protocol.

Denzel Ward returns to practice as he works through concussion protocol

RELATED: Denzel Ward returns to practice as he works through concussion protocol