1-on-1 with Browns CB Greg Newsome II: On his Year 2, playing through defensive struggles, message to fans

BEREA, Ohio — It's no secret the Browns defense has struggled to get on the same page early in the 2022 season, and cornerback Greg Newsome II will be the first to admit it. But while they work through their communication mishaps, Newsome and his team are confident that they'll be able to fix them and show off the elite abilities the roster appears to have on paper.

From the work of the defense and his experience so far in the NFL, to the rivalry between the Browns and Steelers—Newsome opens up and shares his thoughts as News 5's Camryn Justice sits down for a 1-on-1 interview with the cornerback.

Watch the full interview below:

1-on-1 with Browns CB Greg Newsome II: What Year 2 has been like, playing through defensive struggles, message to fans

