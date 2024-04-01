Watch Now
1 PM: Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy to discuss new Browns stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium
Keith Srakocic/AP
Cleveland Browns fans get ready for the kickoff of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 01, 2024
Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy will be hosting a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss the future of a Browns stadium in the city.

Watch a livestream of the event in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

Kazy said he wants to keep the public informed about any updates regarding a taxpayer-supported stadium.

Recently, the Browns have announced they are looking at multiple options for a new stadium when their lease ends in 2028.

Browns weighing new domed stadium option or renovation of current location

According to our media partner, The Akron Beacon Journal, the options include either renovating the current lakefront stadium or building a new domed stadium outside of Downtown.

If the current stadium can't be renovated, then options outside the city will be considered, including land purchased earlier this year in Brook Park, the ABJ reported.

RELATED: Haslam Sports Group 'studying other potential stadium options' for Browns outside of lakefront location

