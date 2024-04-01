1 PM: Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy to discuss new Browns stadium

Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy will be hosting a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss the future of a Browns stadium in the city.

Kazy said he wants to keep the public informed about any updates regarding a taxpayer-supported stadium.

Recently, the Browns have announced they are looking at multiple options for a new stadium when their lease ends in 2028.

According to our media partner, The Akron Beacon Journal, the options include either renovating the current lakefront stadium or building a new domed stadium outside of Downtown.

If the current stadium can't be renovated, then options outside the city will be considered, including land purchased earlier this year in Brook Park, the ABJ reported.

