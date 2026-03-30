12 to 2: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders switching back to college number for 2026 season

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had to claim No. 12 last year as he joined the team as a rookie. His college number was already taken. But this season, Sanders is making the switch back to his Colorado No. 2 for the upcoming 2026 season.

Sanders would have loved to select number No. 2 for his Browns jersey last year, but it was already claimed by wide receiver DeAndre Carter. He said in the preseason that 12 was his next best option.

"It was the best available number for me. That's it," Sanders said before joking that he wouldn't try to buy No. 2 from Carter. "No, I'm not trying to buy anything. My signing bonus ain't that high right now."

Sanders' No. 12 jersey quickly became a top seller. Sanders led all NFL rookies in jersey sales last year. He was fifth in top-selling jerseys overall during the 2025 offseason, trailing just Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley in sales, according to the National Football League Players Association.

Those jerseys will look a little dated just one year later with Sanders' jersey swap.

Sanders posted the update on Instagram with the caption "Thank you GOD."

Sanders returns to wearing the number he owned in Jackson State and in Colorado, which is incorporated in his personal brand, SS2Legendary.