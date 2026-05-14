Traffic Alert: SR-176 northbound between I-480 and Denison Avenue closing until June

CLEVELAND — Get ready for some detours and delays. State Route 176 northbound between Interstate 480 and Denison Avenue, just south of the Steelyard Commons exit, is closing until June for road repairs.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the closure begins Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. and is expected to remain in place until early June.

ODOT said the following closures will be in place:



SR 176 north between I-480 and W. 14th/ Quigley Road

I-480 east and west to SR 176 north

Detour will be I-480 to I-77 north to I-490 west to SR 176 south

Steelyard Drive entrance ramp to SR 176 north

Detour will be North to Quigley to SR 176 south to I-480 east to I-77 north to I-490 west

Denison Avenue to SR 176 north

Detour will be SR 176 south to I-480 east to I-77 to I-490 west



ODOT

ODOT said the closure is to repair a "key structural component" on the SR 176 bridge.