2 Browns players named to All-Pro Team, another named to All-Pro Second Team

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns may not have been able to find the success they were hoping for in 2021 as a team, but three players have ended the season with individual accomplishments to celebrate after the Associated Press announced its 2021 NFL All-Pro selections.

Selected by a panel of 50 media members, left guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett were named to the All-Pro First Team.

This season, Bitonio and Garrett both shined on their respective lines.

Bitonio helped the Browns create a strong run game, creating lanes for running backs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson. The Browns signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a 3-year extension and he proved why, marking his fifth straight season without missing a snap and showing his versatility by filling in at left tackle when the roster was dwindled by injury and COVID-19.

Garrett had another dominant season, making his third Pro Bowl and breaking the Browns' single-season sack record, finishing the season with 16. Garrett earned the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after posting 4.5 sacks, a Browns single-game record.

Bitonio earned 28 of the 50 votes at the position while Garrett earned 29 votes.

In addition to Bitonio and Garrett's selection, right guard Wyatt Teller also received All-Pro honors, being named to the Second Team.

Teller, like Bitonio, signed a contract extension with the Browns this season and didn't miss a snap. His pancake blocking and dominance along the o-line made the Browns run game thrive.

Here is the list of All-Pro selections for the 2021 season:

Offense

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Defense

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay

Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

Special Teams

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore

Special Teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Running Back — Vacant (Jonathan Taylor had unanimous votes)

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;

Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

Defense

Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

Special Teams

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.

Long Snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.