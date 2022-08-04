CLEVELAND — Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing two dozen women who filed civil lawsuits against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual assault and harassment, held a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m., one day after it was reported that the NFL is appealing the six-game suspension set by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson

Watch the full news conference in the video player below.

Attorney for Deshaun Watson accusers speaks after NFL appeals suspension decision

Tune in to News 5 this evening for more from the News 5 Sports team.

The suspension decision came down Monday following the NFL’s investigation into allegations made by two dozen women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

The NFL was hoping for a stricter decision and a fine for Watson and will now pursue that outcome via an appeal.

RELATED: NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

Watch our report from earlier this week when we learned about NFL's appeal:

NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

Watson's is the first case to be heard by Robinson as part of the new league discipline policy agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2020. As per the CBA, violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy are initially determined by a jointly appointed disciplinary officer after serving as the hearing officer.

Buzbee is representing 24 women who accused Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis, or kissing them against their will during massage appointments while he played for the Texans. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. Earlier this week, Buzbee announced 23 of those 24 lawsuits have been settled.

Buzbee was also representing 30 women in separate lawsuits against the Texans for allegedly turning a blind eye to the allegations against Watson; those claims were settled last month.

RELATED: Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.