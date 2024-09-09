3 Browns players considered 'week-to-week' with injuries after season opener against Cowboys

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns took a loss in their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon, but the loss may extend past Week 1 with three players sustaining injuries that could keep them sidelined.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that tight end David Njoku, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate are all considered "week-to-week" with respective injuries.

Njoku left Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after injuring his leg on a play, limping off the field and into the locker room with trainers. Njoku was out the remainder of the game and left Huntington Bank Field in a medical walking boot.

The team feared the injury was a high ankle sprain, a source familiar with the situation confirmed. Stefanski wouldn't discuss the particulars of the injury but said they would continue monitoring his ankle injury.

Hurst also has an ankle injury he sustained in Sunday's game that Stefanski called "week-to-week."

Diabate left Sunday's game with a hip injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after leaving the field for evaluation.

After the game, Stefanski described Diabate's diagnosis as a hip flexor injury, which is now considered "week-to-week."

The Browns will monitor the injuries this week as they prepare for their first road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, hoping Njoku, Hurst and Diabate don't have to miss too much time with their ailments.

The lack of any kind of spark is worrisome at the start of the season, but the team is confident they will be able to watch the tape, fix mistakes, and be ready for the rest of the season.

