3 PM: Bernie Kosar to speak after being released from hospital following liver transplant

CLEVELAND — It's been a week since Bernie Kosar got his long-awaited liver transplant, and Monday afternoon, he will be released from the hospital.

Kosar will be joined by his surgeon, Dr. Zoe Stewart, and the president of UH Cleveland Medical Center, Stathis Antoniades, to address the media before heading home.

After his surgery, Kosar told New 5's John Kosich that he's been overwhelmed by an outpouring of love and support.

Bernie Kosar up and walking the halls 3 days after liver transplant surgery

Kosar was placed on the liver transplant list last year. In July 2024, he sat down with Kosich to discuss the transplant and his battle with Parkinson's disease.

Bernie Kosar says he's been placed on liver transplant list, has Parkinson's disease

