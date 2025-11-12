Bernie Kosar asks for prayers, gives health update on recent surgeries in video

CLEVELAND — Browns legend Bernie Kosar posted an update on Facebook Wednesday morning from a bed in University Hospitals, asking for support as he was preparing to head into a third surgery.

In the video, Kosar said he was hoping to receive his long-awaited liver transplant over the weekend but the donor liver was infected.

He underwent "two aggressive procedures" to stop internal bleeding on Monday and is undergoing a third surgery today but is maintaining a positive outlook.

"I wanted to start everyone's day positively and spiritually in a right frame of mind," he said.

Kosar asked for support during this time, mentioning the stress he's under.

"Man, all the duress right now, I could really use your love, support and actual prayers today," he said.

Kosar also asked for financial support on ShopKosar.com to help others "who are in tragically way more challenging situations" than him.

"So, as bad as I'm feeling, and as much help and support as I could use from you today, please support us and all the other people that are so worse off than me," Kosar said. "God bless you."

Kosar has been dealing with numerous health issues for years from his time playing football; he’s had around 80 broken bones, 100 concussions and more than a dozen seizures. Problems with his liver have caused medical procedures he’s had scheduled to be postponed.

News 5’s John Kosich spoke with Kosar in August 2025 about his life and football legacy.

Browns legend Bernie Kosar opens up as he nears his long-awaited liver transplant

