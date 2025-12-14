7 Browns players inactive for game against Chicago Bears

The Cleveland Browns are set for their Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and as they hit the field Sunday afternoon, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



CB Denzel Ward

RB Dylan Sampson

G Zak Zinter

G Wyatt Teller

T Jack Conklin

TE David Njoku

DT Adin Huntington

Ahead of Sunday's game, seven players were ruled out, and four were listed as questionable.

Ward was ruled out after he left the field in the fourth quarter of last week's game with a calf injury and did not return, missing all three days of practice this past week.

Njoku was also ruled out on Friday. He sustained a knee injury on a touchdown play against the Titans last week and missed the week of practice.

Teller had been ruled out earlier in the week due to a calf injury he sustained two weeks ago, which sidelined him for the Titans game and now for Sunday's game.

Sampson was ruled out after he missed the entire week of practice with a calf injury, as well as a hand injury he sustained during last week's game.

Conklin is still in concussion protocol after he sustained one against the 49ers. This is his second week in a row being ruled out.

Since the team's Week 12 game against the Raiders, Huntington has been sidelined with a quad injury. He has remained out of practice and games and was ruled out again this week against the Bears.

Zinter, who has been a scratch most weeks on game day, was able to play six snaps against the Titans but appeared on the injury report Thursday with a back injury. While he was initially listed as questionable, he was ultimately ruled out on Saturday.

Additionally, QB Deshaun Watson had his practice window opened two weeks ago after spending the entire year on injured reserve. He's not yet been activated to the roster.