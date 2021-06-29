8 PM: The Top 10 Moments in Browns History airs on News 5

CLEVELAND — What are the top 10 moments in Browns history? We’re counting them down tonight during a one-hour special starting at 8 p.m. on News 5. Joining us for “Browns Countdown: Top 10 Moments” are Tim Couch and Jarvis Landry.

Catch the countdown on News 5 or on our streaming devices.

News 5 is the official television partner of the Cleveland Browns.

RELATED: Browns 2021 preseason game dates and times set

