CLEVELAND — It isn't easy being a Browns fan in Australia, but Adam Toohey is as dedicated as they come.

"I'll wake up for every game, but it sort of depends on our time zone. So Week 1 to about Week 3 or 4 was 3 a.m. I don't have time to make a coffee or anything," Toohey said. "It's 5 a.m. now because of daylight saving time for both countries, so it's a little bit more manageable."

Every week, Toohey is locked into every game from the other side of the world in Dunnstown, located in Victoria, Australia, nearly 10,000 miles from Cleveland. He wakes up, rolls out of bed, and cheers, very quietly, in his living room while his wife and two young children sleep. It has become the routine of a die-hard international fan.

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Toohey's fandom has expanded to an international NFL community as he began an online venture called Outback to Endzone.

Toohey's fandom began when he was a teenager and started getting into American football. He had already been a fan of basketball, playing NBA 2K as LeBron James with the Cavaliers, so he naturally chose Cleveland's NFL team to root for.

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After sticking through the 0-16 season and feeling the pain all Browns fans felt from across an ocean, Toohey wanted to see his team play in person. Over the years, he's gotten to do that.

"I was lucky enough to see one in Pittsburgh, like 2019, and the Browns lost to Duck Hodges. It was a very, very sad day with those terrible towels waving, and I hate the terrible towels," he said.

But while he's seen the Browns in person, he's never had that experience in Cleveland. That changes Sunday as the Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Huntington Bank Field, a game Toohey will attend.

Planning a trip here again seemed tough, as Toohey has two young children at home. But with an okay from his wife, social media gave him the extra push he needed to make it happen.

"I said to my wife, I was like, 'If I do a post that says, 'If a Browns player comments, can I go?' And she was like, 'Yeah, whatever,'" Toohey said. "Then Alex Wright commented, and then Donovan McMillon, then Winston Reid, then Easton Mascareanas-Arnold."

Browns players did their part on Instagram to get Toohey in town. McMillon said he was excited to be able to have a hand in getting a fan to a game.

"I saw when he posted it, I commented. Went through and we started DMing and stuff, and when he told me that he was actually coming to the game, I was so excited. I thought it was just something to get someone to comment," McMillon said.

Toohey made his plans, booked his flights, and left earlier in the week for the long trip to the States. He landed in Ohio on Friday and began his football experience, with a trip to the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game before heading up I-71 to Cleveland.

From the land down under to The Land, Toohey is ready to experience his first game with the Dawg Pound. He might be the most excited about getting to experience the Muni Lot.

"In Australia, we don't tailgate at all before our sporting events, so that's going to be something that's going to be a surreal experience," he said.

McMillon couldn't imagine a better game for Toohey to attend for his first game at Huntington Bank Field.

"I think it's gonna be a huge moment for him and to be able to watch us, and it's going to be probably the loudest environment he's ever been around," McMillon said.

After seeing his posts on social media, the Browns and Toohey connected, and the Aussie fan will get an elevated experience for his first game—securing a field pass to be right there on the sidelines during the pregame warmups.

Toohey is obviously hoping to see a primetime win, but no matter how Sunday night's game goes, he's happy to be able to cheer the team on with his fellow Browns fans in Cleveland.

"Just going and embracing it with the people who I feel are like my people that I've never met in my life, sort of thing. So, go have a good time, bark like crazy and hopefully come home with no voice," Toohey said.