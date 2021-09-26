Baker Mayfield is back with more pop culture references in his postgame press conference

CLEVELAND — Last season, Baker Mayfield had some fun with dropping pop culture references throughout his postgame press conferences and it looks like that tradition might be back for its second season.

Following the Browns win over the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium, Mayfield arrived for his postgame press conference where the theme of the day was Kayne West.

Mayfield made his first reference when talking about wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s return from injury after losing Jarvis Landry for at least three weeks with an MCL sprain.

"Obviously, losing a guy like Jarvis, one of our key skill players, you have to have people step up so it was a blessing to have the Late Registration of Odell come in and play for us," Mayfield said, dropping in the title of West's 2005 album "Late Registration."

The next two references came when he was asked about the potential for the Browns offense.

“We're continuing to get better and finding ways to win. There's never going to be a point where you feel like you've reached that Graduation level and you have mastered the offensive system. You always want to try and improve. For us, we each have that mindset of not being College Dropout(s), continuing to get better and finding ways to win.”," Mayfield said, this time name-dropping the title of West's 2007 album "Graduation" and 2004 album "The College Dropout."

Mayfield continued the trend when asked about running back Kareem Hunt's impressive performance.

"When he gets in the open field and he delivers contact – he is open and there is just one guy left – and when he finds a guy to go run into and create contact, that is when you know you are in the zone. That’s the Life of Pablo for Kareem,” referencing West's 2016 album "The Life of Pablo."

You can watch Mayfield somehow keep a straight face through the references below:

#Browns Baker Mayfield had a Kanye theme at his postgame presser today. pic.twitter.com/gjHC0wsR1L — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 26, 2021

