Berea City Council approves $4.9 million in bonds for Browns facility

BEREA, Ohio — On Monday, Berea City Council approved nearly $5 million in bond sales, with the money to be used for past improvements and not new construction—a clarification made prior to the vote.

The money will help finance improvements at the administrative office, training facilities and surrounding grounds owned by the city and leased by the Browns.

Money allocated in Cleveland

Also on Monday, Cleveland City Council passed a resolution that approved money for repairs at FirstEnergy Stadium in Downtown Cleveland.

Under the terms of the lease between the city and the Browns, an audit of the stadium must be done every five years.

Currently, there are a series of emergency repairs needed that will cost around $5 million. There are also capital repairs needed, which will cost a little more than $5 million.

“Emergency repairs are defined in the lease as those that would endanger the health and safety of the people working in or attending an event at the stadium. Likewise, there's capital repairs, which have a specific definition but are not emergency in nature,” Cleveland City Council said.

