Berea City Council approves $4.9 million in bonds for Browns facility

Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 07, 2022
BEREA, Ohio — On Monday, Berea City Council approved nearly $5 million in bond sales, with the money to be used for past improvements and not new construction—a clarification made prior to the vote.

The money will help finance improvements at the administrative office, training facilities and surrounding grounds owned by the city and leased by the Browns.

Also on Monday, Cleveland City Council passed a resolution that approved money for repairs at FirstEnergy Stadium in Downtown Cleveland.

Under the terms of the lease between the city and the Browns, an audit of the stadium must be done every five years.

Currently, there are a series of emergency repairs needed that will cost around $5 million. There are also capital repairs needed, which will cost a little more than $5 million.

“Emergency repairs are defined in the lease as those that would endanger the health and safety of the people working in or attending an event at the stadium. Likewise, there's capital repairs, which have a specific definition but are not emergency in nature,” Cleveland City Council said.

BROWNS 2022 SCHEDULE

Preseason

  • Week 1 - Aug. 12 - 7 p.m. - Jacksonville Jaguars - (away)
  • Week 2 - Aug. 21 - 1 p.m. - Philadelphia Eagles - (home) - on News 5
  • Week 3 - Aug. 27 - 7 p.m. Chicago Bears - (home) - on News 5

Regular Season

  • Week 1 - Sept. 11 - 1 p.m. - Carolina Panthers (away)
  • Week 2 - Sept. 18 - 1 p.m. - New York Jets (home opener)
  • Week 3 - Sept. 22 - 8:15 p.m. - Pittsburgh Steelers (home)
  • Week 4 - Oct. 4 - 1 p.m. - Atlanta Falcons (away)
  • Week 5 - Oct. 9 - 1 p.m. - Los Angeles Chargers (home)
  • Week 6 - Oct. 16 - 1 p.m. - New England Patriots (home)
  • Week 7 - Oct. 23 - 1 p.m. - Baltimore Ravens (away)
  • Week 8 - Oct. 31 - 8:15 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals (home)
  • Week 9 - Nov. 6 - Bye Week
  • Week 10 - Nov. 13 - 1 p.m. - Miami Dolphins (away)
  • Week 11 - Nov. 20 - 1 p.m. - Buffalo Bills (away)
  • Week 12 - Nov. 27 - 1 p.m. - Tampa Buccaneers (home)
  • Week 13 - Dec. 4 - 1 p.m. - Houston Texans (away)
  • Week 14 - Dec. 11 - 1 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals- (away)
  • Week 15 - TBA - Baltimore Ravens (home)
  • Week 16 - Dec. 24 - 1 p.m. - New Orleans Saints (home)
  • Week 17 - Jan. 1 - 1 p.m. - Washington Commanders (away)
  • Week 18 - TBA - Pittsburgh Steelers