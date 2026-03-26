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Bernie Kosar gives 4 month update post liver transplant

It has been four months since former Cleveland Browns quarterback and Northeast Ohio legend Bernie Kosar had a liver transplant, and News 5 continues to follow his recovery journey.
Bernie Kosar gives 4 month update post liver transplant
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It has been four months since former Cleveland Browns quarterback and Northeast Ohio legend Bernie Kosar had a liver transplant, and News 5 continues to follow his recovery journey.

On Wednesday, he posted an update on his social media, detailing his daily routine.

Kosar underwent a liver transplant in November after suffering from internal bleeding caused by liver disease.

Bernie Kosar up and walking the halls 3 days after liver transplant surgery

News 5's John Kosich has spoken with Kosar every step of the way.

Bernie Kosar says he's been placed on liver transplant list, has Parkinson's disease

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