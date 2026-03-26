Bernie Kosar gives 4 month update post liver transplant

It has been four months since former Cleveland Browns quarterback and Northeast Ohio legend Bernie Kosar had a liver transplant, and News 5 continues to follow his recovery journey.
On Wednesday, he posted an update on his social media, detailing his daily routine.
4 months post transplant and locked into the routine
daily smoothie
daily clean detox with Focalceuticals
daily nasal spray exosomes
doing the work every day
U Matter 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/cIqjLhvFzM
— Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) March 25, 2026
Kosar underwent a liver transplant in November after suffering from internal bleeding caused by liver disease.
News 5's John Kosich has spoken with Kosar every step of the way.
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