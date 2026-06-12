Brook Park takes next steps towards 'community authority' ownership of new Browns stadium

As News 5 has reported for over a year, Brook Park plans to create a special public entity to own the new Browns stadium. Legislation is now headed to the city council to start the process of launching a "community authority."

The stadium eventually will be owned by that community authority and leased to a Haslam Sports Group affiliate. The predevelopment agreement says that the new community authority is expected to issue the stadium bonds.

Watch Michelle Jarboe's report on the predevelopment deal between the Browns and the suburb:

Brook Park City Council OKs pre-development deal, sales-tax break for new Browns stadium

Brook Park City Council will have to approve legislation to create the new community authority. That item is now on Tuesday night's council caucus agenda. It will require several discussions and a special public hearing.

Site preparations for the stadium started last year, and a groundbreaking ceremony took place in April.