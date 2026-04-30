WATCH LIVE AT 5: Groundbreaking for Cleveland Browns' Brook Park stadium

BROOK PARK, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are holding a groundbreaking ceremony and discussion panel tonight for their new stadium in Brook Park.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the location of the new stadium, 18300 Snow Road.

WATCH LIVE AT 5:

News 5 livestream event

Gov. Mike DeWine and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be in attendance. They will be joined by leadership from the Haslam Sports Group, including Dee and Jimmy Haslam and HSG President Dave Jenkins. Browns Head Coach Todd Monken, General Manager Andrew Berry and Defensive Rookie of the Year LB Carson Schwesinger will also make an appearance.

News 5's Mike Holden spoke to business owners in Brook Park on Thursday morning, who told News 5 that they are preparing for a new opportunity and a bit of disruption.

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News 5's Michelle Jarboe first told you about the groundbreaking in early March, as crews started digging an 80-foot-deep hole where the stadium will sit.

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