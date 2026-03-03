As Browns start stadium excavation, Brook Park planning commission isn't rushing to sign off

BROOK PARK, Ohio — Construction activity is ramping up at the future Cleveland Browns stadium site, where workers just started a mammoth excavation project – digging an 80-foot-deep hole where the new Huntington Bank Field will eventually sit.

But Brook Park’s planning commission isn’t ready to move quite so quickly.

On Monday night, commission members decided to table a decision on the team’s preliminary development plan for the broader stadium-district site – putting off a vote until later this month.

After a brief presentation from Haslam Sports Group development partner Lincoln Property Company, the commissioners didn’t ask a single question.

They just said they need more time to read and understand what they’re seeing.

“This is a 5,000-page program,” said Richard Scott, a city councilman who also sits on the commission.

Holly Klingler, another commissioner, echoed that.

“You clearly did your due diligence, and there’s a lot to digest here,” she said. “And so hopefully we get the chance to digest this and do our due diligence.”

Mark Durdak/News 5 Brook Park's planning commission listens to a presentation about the preliminary development plan for the Browns stadium district site.

The planning commission doesn’t have any control over the design and location of the stadium, which the team owner, Haslam Sports Group, is driving to open by mid-2029.

But the commissioners get a vote on the balance of the 176-acre site, where the project team aims to build apartments, hotels, retail and — if it makes sense down the road — office buildings.

Haslam Sports Group and Lincoln submitted their preliminary development plans to the city last month. The documents show how they’re refining their proposal, sketching out streets, traffic patterns and sign locations.

The plan spells out a framework for the district, including a list of necessities — like native plants — and no-nos — like neon and "excessively bright colors" on buildings.

It shows a first wave of development spanning a 350-room hotel; 624 apartments; a live-music venue and event space, with a capacity of 3,000 to 4,000; a few parking garages; and 255,000 square feet of retail.

Haslam Sports Group; Lincoln; HKS A preliminary site plan for the Browns stadium district in Brook Park shows the first phase of the proposed mixed-use development.

“Think of this as chef-driven restaurants, unique local concepts and venues that blend food and beverage with sports and entertainment,” said Aric Yarberry, a director with Dallas-based Lincoln. “These aren’t big-box stores. We’re creating spaces where visitors and local residents will want to spend time.”

The preliminary site plans also show 9,000 to 9,500 game-day parking spaces — a bit less than the Browns called for in earlier iterations of their proposal.

Report says Browns will be short 10,000 parking spots on game days in Brook Park

RELATED: Report says Browns will be short 10,000 parking spots on game days in Brook Park; suggests nearby properties as a solution

Brook Park’s planning commission is likely to hold a special meeting in late March to vote on the conceptual layout.

Lincoln hopes to break ground for the first buildings near the stadium in the spring of 2027.

The goal is to open the first phase of the mixed-use development by mid-2029, in tandem with the stadium.

The site ultimately could support much more construction, including 964 additional apartments; a second, smaller hotel; more retail; and close to 500,000 square feet of office space. But that will depend on the market and the level of consumer and tenant demand.

Haslam Sports Group; Lincoln; HKS A 3-D model shows the full potential of the stadium-district site, if every phase of the proposed development gets built.

Documents submitted to the city also show roughly 15 acres of public space in the mixed-use district. The design guidelines call for everything from wide walking paths to at least one open lawn for gatherings and events.

“It’s the other things that I’m also looking forward to,” Paul Marnecheck, the city’s economic development commissioner, said during an interview Monday afternoon. “The farmers’ market. The skating risk. The programming that you can have in this plaza.”

Mark Durdak/News 5 Brook Park Economic Development Commissioner Paul Marnecheck, left, talks to News 5 reporter Michelle Jarboe about how the stadium district will change the view at Engle and Hummel roads.

From the parking lot at the UAW hall across the street, Marnecheck described how the view is likely to change.

Brook Park is pursuing competitive federal and state grants for public infrastructure upgrades around the site, including streamlined roads, reconfigured freeway ramps, and a pedestrian bridge over Engle Road near Hummel Road.

Ohio’s Transportation Review Advisory Council is scheduled to release a draft list of funding recommendations on March 25 and make final decisions in April.

Brook Park requested $70.3 million but is unlikely to receive the full amount, as there’s a limited pool of funding for regionally significant transportation projects across the state.

Brook Park, Browns make their pitch for $70.3 million in state transportation money

RELATED: Brook Park, Browns make their case for $70.3 million in state transportation money

Late last month, the city applied for a $25 million federal transportation grant to help fill an anticipated gap. That application included support letters from the mayors of Cleveland, Berea and Middleburg Heights; influential business groups; and state and federal officials, according to records Brook Park provided to News 5 in response to a records request.

“We’re hoping, knock on wood … that we get good news on these in the next few months,” Marnecheck said.

Meanwhile, Haslam Sports Group is laying the groundwork for the stadium, which will require moving two million cubic yards of dirt.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the project is scheduled for April 30.

“We are so excited to be here on what is truly a monumental day, not just for our organization, but for Brook Park and for all of Northeast Ohio,” Ted Tywang, Haslam Sports Group’s general counsel and chief administrative officer, told the planning commission. “I’m sure you heard – but just in case you didn’t – we started mass excavation today.”

News 5 Mass excavation work is starting on the future site of the new Huntington Bank Field in Brook Park.

But, he acknowledged, there’s still a lot of work to do.

Haslam Sports Group still needs to finalize its development agreement with Brook Park, including details on local financing for the stadium.

Brook Park City Council hasn’t yet moved to create a new community authority, a quasi-governmental entity expected to own the enclosed venue and lease it to the Browns.

Then there are the lingering lawsuits over state funding for the stadium.

A judge in Columbus has temporarily barred the state from tapping unclaimed funds to launch a new grant program for professional sports facilities, starting with $600 million for the Browns.

Attorneys for angry Ohioans and the state are waiting to see whether the court will impose a long-term hold while a fight over the legitimacy of the state’s move plays out.

“The court cases, they’re gonna work themselves out,” Marnecheck said Monday. “We’re here, preparing.”

He goes out to check on the progress at the site, just a short drive from Brook Park City Hall, whenever he gets the chance. “We’re gonna continue moving this project forward in a deliberative but speedy manner,” he said. “Because, again, we’re kicking off (the) 2029 season for the Browns.”

And 2029 isn’t that far away.

Michelle Jarboe is the business growth and development reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @MJarboe or email her at Michelle.Jarboe@wews.com.