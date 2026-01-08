Court extends temporary block on Ohio's plan to tap unclaimed funds for new Browns stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County court has extended a temporary block on Ohio's plan to tap unclaimed funds to help pay for a new Cleveland Browns stadium in Brook Park — along with other sports and cultural facilities.

The TRO (temporary restraining order) is extended until the judge rules on if she will grant a preliminary injunction or not (meaning a pause on the law while the case is litigated).@WEWS @WCPO @OhioCapJournal @mjarboe pic.twitter.com/k2KpXApt6O — Morgan Trau (@MorganTrau) January 8, 2026

The temporary restraining order was set to expire at 5 p.m. Thursday. Now it will stay in place, as the court weighs whether to approve a preliminary injunction that would bar the state from taking permanent ownership of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion in misplaced money while a legal battle plays out.

That money is from old bank accounts, insurance policies, uncashed checks and other sources - held on behalf of people, businesses, nonprofits and even local government entities. The Ohio General Assembly voted last year to move unclaimed funds the state has been holding for at least a decade into a new fund dedicated to sports and cultural facilities.

The first $1 billion in unclaimed funds was scheduled to transfer into the sports and cultural facilities fund on Jan. 1, with $600 million of it earmarked as a grant for the new Browns stadium project in Brook Park. But a Franklin County judge issued the temporary restraining order on Dec. 23, delaying the transfer.

Ohio judge temporarily blocks state from giving unclaimed funds to Browns

RELATED: Ohio judge temporarily blocks state from giving unclaimed funds to Browns

Lawyers representing people with unclaimed funds are challenging the state's move, calling it an unconstitutional taking of private property that will ultimately benefit the Browns and team owner Haslam Sports Group. Those attorneys, led by Marc Dann and Jeff Crossman of DannLaw, also argue that Ohio needs to do much more to give people a chance to claim their funds before cutting off their rights to the money.

They're asking the Franklin County court to maintain the status quo by issuing a preliminary injunction.

Attorneys for the state, meanwhile, argue that people with unclaimed funds that have been sitting for more than a decade have had plenty of chances to file claims. They argue that the General Assembly's move doesn't violate the Ohio or U.S. constitutions. And they're fighting the preliminary injunction request.

On Thursday, both sides made their cases during a hearing before a magistrate in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. It's unclear when a judge will decide on the preliminary injunction.

A separate, but similar, lawsuit is playing out in federal court over the state's plan to set a clock - for the first time - on people's ability to claim their missing money. In December, a federal judge declined to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to keep the state from moving the money.

The lawyers representing people with unclaimed funds immediately filed an appeal - and asked the appeals court to approve an injunction.

On Thursday, the appeals court declined to do that. In a two-page order, the court said "plaintiffs have not even remotely shown that they face irreparable harm absent an injunction."

The court noted that people with unclaimed funds set to become the state's property this year will still have a decade-long grace period to file claims - until Jan. 1, 2036. Going forward, people will have a decade to file claims and get paid. The clock will start ticking when a bank or other business holding missing money or property over to the state, which acts as custodian - a lost and found for owners.